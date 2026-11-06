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LifeSouth faces critical blood shortage in Alabama, urges O-negative donors to step up
By Emma Ellis,9 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Blood supplies across Alabama have dropped to critical levels, with reserves of life-saving Type O-negative blood falling below a single-day supply, according to LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. While the blood bank typically aims to maintain a three- to five-day reserve, LifeSouth officials say inventory has reached...
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