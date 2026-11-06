undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montgomery police investigating I-65 crash involving pedestrian
By WSFA 12 News Staff,8 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian late Thursday morning. The crash happened around 11:16 a.m., near I-65 South and Exit 166. Officers arrived at the scene and found an unidentified man who sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
8