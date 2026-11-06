undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
On the eve of Kristallnacht, a plan to target Jewish businesses sparks an unexpected response
8 days ago
Jewish restaurant owners in Philadelphia say they have received an outpouring of community support ahead of a planned anti-Israel bicycle boycott ride targeting Jewish-owned and Israeli-associated businesses on Sunday, Nov. 8, the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht. The planned demonstration has drawn condemnation from Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave...
10