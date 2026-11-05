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Sectra Partners with Mount Sinai to Enhance Radiology Reporting
3 days ago
International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has entered into an agreement with Mount Sinai Health System in New York to implement Sectra Reporting, the reporting module within Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, Sectra One Cloud. This integration will enable Mount Sinai's radiologists to generate signed reports from the worklist without the need for switching between different systems, effectively reducing report turnaround times.