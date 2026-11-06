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Space and Rocket Center, Disco Dolly’s collect donations after Governor’s House Apartments fire
By Anjolina Fantaroni,9 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Huntsville businesses are collecting donations for about 15 families displaced by a Halloween night fire at the Governor’s House Apartments. The fire marshal is still investigating what caused the fire. The U.S. Space and Rocket Center collected household essentials, toiletries, cleaning supplies and other...