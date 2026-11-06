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Chinyelu’s career night and Condon’s near triple-double help No. 1 Florida handle Jacksonville
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu scored a career-high 21 points, Alex Condon flirted with a triple-double and No. 1 Florida overwhelmed Jacksonville 88-57 to win their 36th consecutive home opener Thursday night. Condon finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Gators (2-0), who had...