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Pratt’s 14 help Columbia down SUNY-Old Westbury 120-58
By The Associated Press,9 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Pratt’s 14 points helped Columbia defeat SUNY-Old Westbury 120-58 on Thursday. Pratt shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (1-1). Douglas Langford scored 13 points and added nine rebounds, while Connor Igoe shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.