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California Promises Klamath/Trinity River Water Hearing after Protests and Testimony from Tribal communities at Bay Delta Plan Hearing
By Press Release,5 days ago
Sacramento, CA – After hours of debate during an October 29th hearing, the State Water Resources Control Board committed to public scoping hearings on Trinity River water quality and flow issues as part of its Bay Delta Plan Update. The decision followed a fierce debate among board members and...