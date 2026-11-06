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Let’s Sing 27 Review (PS5) – A Little Pitchy
By Sean Davies,8 days ago
We’re giving Ross a break this year and I’m taking the reins on reviewing a ‘singing game’. I’ve apologised to my neighbours in advance. Ross deserves the break after reviewing Let’s Sing 2025. And Let’s Sing 2024. And Let’s Sing 2022. And Let’s Sing ABBA. He has done a lot of Let’s Singing over the years. While I lack the vocal range of our Falsetto Finger Gunner, I can absolutely P.A.R.T.Y. Whether it’s with a few Fruit Shoots and my kids, or a too many few fruity shots and some friends, a Let’s Sing game has historically been a party staple. Is Let’s Sing 2027 the evolution that was necessary to drop a fresh beat, or is this a bum note? Let’s grab a mic and break it down.