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Remembering Buddy Buchner: A Life of Memories in Scott Valley
By admin,6 days ago
The family kept the house for many years as a place to come home to, away from ‘the big city’. In April 2019 the house was sold and the time had come for the final sorting and clearing-out of everything in it. Buddy’s sons Larry and Les reminisced with us about Buddy and provided photos for this Remembrance. A few days before, Les had shown us an old suitcase they had found.
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