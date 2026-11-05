undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Philadelphia Man Rams Cruiser After 26-Minute, 100-MPH Chase
By Sofia Aragon,5 days ago
A traffic stop near South Broadway and the U.S. Route 250 eastbound exit in New Philadelphia exploded into a 26-minute pursuit Tuesday evening, with speeds topping 100 mph before officers boxed in the fleeing driver on Interstate 77 and arrested him. New Philadelphia Police Chief Tessa Pohovey said the chase ended around 7:09 p.m., about one mile south of the Stone Creek exit, after the driver allegedly rammed a police cruiser during the maneuver that finally stopped him.
2