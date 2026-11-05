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Judas Icarus Sidelined For Remainder Of 2026 Due To Injury
By zerepwrestling,6 days ago
One half of the tag team Sinner And Saint, Judas Icarus stated that he will sidelined for the remainder of 2026 with a fractured radial bone in his right forearm. Icarus tweeted, “bad news for all my little ickers (my fans). I have fractured my radial bone! first time w/ a serious bad one in wrestling. Unfortunately that’s a wrap on my 2026 my friends. What a beautiful and eventful year, please support my good friend & heterosexual life partner Travis 💜”