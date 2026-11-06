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Zach Werenski ties it late, Blue Jackets beat Stars in shootout
By NHL Premium News,9 days ago
Cam Talbot made 27 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets recorded the only two goals of a shootout for a 2-1 win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday. Columbus trailed until Zach Werenski’s equalizer 16:46 into the third period. The goaltending duel between Talbot and Casey DeSmith continued through overtime and into the shootout, where Talbot stopped the only on-target Stars shot.