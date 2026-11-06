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Arcadia flood damage leaves Hidden Oak Hideaway treehouse closed
By Weather Authority,9 days ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WINK) — Flooding from the Peace River left an Arcadia Airbnb owner without her only source of income as the river crested above 16 feet Thursday night. Jessica Dobbins told WINK News she and her husband had to pump floodwater off the property before they could accept reservations again at the Hidden Oak Hideaway Treehouse. The flooding left the landscape completely underwater.