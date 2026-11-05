undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Northwest University Men’s Basketball 2026-27 Season Preview: Revamped Roster and New HC
4 days ago
KIRKLAND, Wash. – The Northwest University Eagles, led by new head coach Adam Lynch, return this season with a fully revamped roster behind the dynamic guard, Christian Watkins. The Eagles finished with an overall record of 12-17 (9-11) last season and their season concluded with a loss in the CCC tournament quarterfinals to Lewis & Clark State, 52-83. The full schedule for the Eagles is now set with the dates and opponents released for Cascade Collegiate Conference play. The non-conference matchups are slated for 3 consecutive weekends in November. These matchups feature Carroll (MT), Providence (MT), Whitworth, Washington State, George Fox and Pacific.