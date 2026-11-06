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Former Vanderbilt Star Diego Pavia Receives Strong Ravens Endorsement From Skip Bayless
By Anthony G Halkias II,9 days ago
Former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia might not currently have an NFL job, but that certainly hasn’t stopped longtime sports personality Skip Bayless from believing he belongs on the field. With the Baltimore Ravens facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, Bayless made a bold declaration regarding the...