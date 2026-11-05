undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AIPAC Claims 234 Midterm Wins, But Spent Millions on Losing Races Too
By Priya Choudhury,8 days ago
AIPAC announced Wednesday that more than 234 pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans had won their midterm elections, even as Democrats seized control of both the House and the Senate. The powerful pro-Israel lobbying group said many additional races remained too close to call, framing the results as a broad victory for candidates it supports across party lines.