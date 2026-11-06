undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz wins race for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, the AP reports
By abc15.com staff,9 days ago
Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz is the projected winner in the race for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Associated Press reports. Leyba Ruiz taught math for 25 years in South Phoenix before working at Glendale Community College as an administrator, eventually becoming the president of the college. She previously sat...
4