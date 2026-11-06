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Mazet takes aim at Norway: “We are now far ahead”
By Ingeborg Scheve,8 days ago
Norway’s former coach does not hold back. Just under a month before the World Cup opener, he believes France is far ahead in absolutely crucial areas. For ten years, he was head shooting coach for the Norwegian biathlon team. Siegfried Mazet helped develop some of the world’s biggest stars: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Tarjei Bø and Sturla Holm Lægreid are three of them.