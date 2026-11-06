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New vision for a Nordic legend: Kästle boss on the future and development of Madshus
By ADÉLA ROČÁRKOVÁ,8 days ago
Czech brand Kästle recently shocked the ski world by bringing Norwegian icon Madshus, with 120 years of tradition, into its sports group. Kästle CEO Radek Nožka talks about the background to this major acquisition, the move of series production to the Vysočina region and what it means for the future of cross-country skiing.