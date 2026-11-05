undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Is Section 106 and Why Does It Matter for Tribal Nations?
By Miiskogihmiiwan Poupart-Chapman,6 days ago
Before a federally funded or permitted project moves forward, who gets a say in whether it could damage historic places?. Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 allows Tribal Nations, preservation officials, and the public to help answer that question. It requires federal agencies to consider how their projects could affect historic properties before making final decisions. That includes projects the government funds, permits, or carries out, such as highways and energy infrastructure.