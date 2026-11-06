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Seahawks LG Quenton Nelson misses Thursday's practice
By Kole Musgrove, Seahawks Wire,8 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks' already lengthy injury list got a little bit longer on Thursday. Practice on Thursday featured nine players who were non-participants, including Leonard Williams, Charles Cross, Rashid Shaheed, Uchenna Nwosu and now newly-acquired left guard Quenton Nelson. The star offensive lineman was a limited participant on Wednesday, and now he has been downgraded to a non-participant for Thursday.