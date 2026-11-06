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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sectional Championship Week
By Andy NewmanNia Hinson,9 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’ve reached the Sectional Championship stage of the high school football postseason. This week’s Signature Matchup is Bishop Dwenger at East Noble in Class 4A. MATCHUPS:. Football. Carroll/Homestead. Snider/Warsaw. Lafayette Jeff/Huntington North. Bishop Dwenger/East Noble. West Noble/Angola. Heritage/Bluffton. Eastside/Rochester. Fremont/South Adams. Girls Basketball.