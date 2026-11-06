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3 causes for concern for Raiders Week 9 vs 49ers
By Levi Damien, Raiders Wire,8 days ago
Facing a 6-1 ball club in their house is going to bring a few concerns. Here are the three that look the most glaring for the Raiders in the 'Battle of the Bay' on Sunday. The 49ers allow just 89 yards per game to opposing offenses. And the 3.5 yards per carry they allow is second in the NFL. For the Raiders’ part, they average just 3.0 yards per carry. That’s a recipe for the Raiders to have little chance to establish any sort of run game which is a good indicator for losing.