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COPD Disease Stability Emerges as a Treatment Target in GOLD 2026
8 days ago
Experts say COPD care should aim for disease stability, with advanced therapy a routine next step, not a last resort, for patients who fall short. Disease stability, defined as no exacerbations, no worsening symptoms, and no lung function decline beyond normal aging, is emerging as the benchmark for judging chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment. Advancing therapy when patients fall short of it should be routine rather than a last resort, according to speakers at a pre-conference session of the.