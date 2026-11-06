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Jets' Dane Belton: Secures 12 stops in defeat
By RotoWire Staff,9 days ago
Belton recorded 12 total tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders. Belton was able to secure double-digit stops for the second time this season, finishing second on the team behind linebacker Jamien Sherwood (14). Belton is now up to 68 total tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed over eight contests to begin the regular season.