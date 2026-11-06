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Patient Fit Matters Most When Choosing the Right COPD Inhaler
8 days ago
Experts say no inhaler suits every patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and technique can fade within 30 days without retraining. There isn’t yet a perfect chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) inhaler, and even a well-chosen inhaler can fall short if the patient isn’t using it correctly, explained experts who spoke at a pre-conference session at the.