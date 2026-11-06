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‘It’s an ecosystem’: Inside the Caledon woodlot teeming with life set to be cleared for Highway 413
By Local Journalism Initiative,9 days ago
With raindrops dancing off their raincoats, Sharon Sommerville and Mike Marcolongo stood at the edge of a green Caledon woodlot on a dark, foggy morning. The loud chatter of Blue Jays and Chickadees echoed through the canopy they were about to enter—which could soon disappear to make way for Highway 413.