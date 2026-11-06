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What Is News? Stuff That Happened In Your Town Last Month
By kitsapsmokestack,9 days ago
*In national & world news, elections across the world reach fever pitches, while midterm elections in America are framed as a response to rising costs on everything and growing discontent with the current administration while multiple state iniatives aim to repeal taxes on millionaires. In France, teenagers have been leading hundreds of thousands of protesters rioting in the streets. The Pacific Northwest just recorded one of its driest Octobers ever. And king tides have parts of California falling into the ocean. Meanwhile in Kitsap…