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ServisFirst Bank Tallahassee Breaks Ground on New $10 Million Office
By frontdesk,6 days ago
ServisFirst Bank Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Tallahassee with New $10 Million Office. New 10,000-Square-Foot Office Consolidates Bank’s Tallahassee Operations and Demonstrates Its Continued Investment in the Market. Tallahassee, Fl. – ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its new $10 million...