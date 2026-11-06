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A Texas Wine Weekend Works Better with Fewer Stops
By Gus Hall,8 days ago
A third tasting can look easy to add until its departure time collides with check-in and dinner. Texas wine country rewards a smaller plan: one base, one substantial winery visit, and enough time to enjoy the place between appointments. Fredericksburg and nearby Hye provide a workable example. The two-day outline below is a planning model, not a report of a personal visit or a promise of current booking availability.
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