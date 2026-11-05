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Hill Country Wine Symposium Returns January 11-13, 2027, with a Focus on Defining Texas Wine Excellence
By Jeff Cope,3 days ago
Texas Hill Country Wineries (THCW) will bring wine industry professionals together for the 13th Annual Hill Country Wine Symposium, taking place January 11-13, 2027, at Horseshoe Bay Resort. Since its debut in 2015, the Symposium has become an important annual gathering for Texas winemakers, grape growers, winery owners, and tasting room professionals to learn, exchange ideas, and build relationships.