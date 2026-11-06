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LMU Panhellenic community seeks to add seventh sorority chapter
By Mahika Katariya, news intern,9 days ago
LMU’s Collegiate Panhellenic Council (CPC) is seeking to add a new sorority to campus during the spring of the 2027-28 academic year, bringing the total number of Panhellenic sorority chapters on campus up to seven. Three national organizations — Gamma Phi Beta, Tri Delta and Sigma Kappa — are being considered and have presented to the community, but only one will be selected for the Panhellenic extension.