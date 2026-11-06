undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TX Gov-Elect Hinojosa: Selling Our Beach to Elon Musk Is ‘Unacceptable’
By Pam Key,9 days ago
Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Texas Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said she will not sell Boca Chica State Park in South Texas to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Host Jake Tapper said, “You said this afternoon that you asked the head of Texas Parks and Wildlife to not sell Boca Chica State Park in South Texas to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. And as you know, Elon Musk threw hundreds of millions of dollars behind Republican candidates this cycle to try to keep Texas red. He’s moved Tesla and SpaceX and a planned chip-making venture to Texas to avoid what he calls or what he deems as burdensome regulations in California. So what do you say to the concerns that Musk might move these very lucrative businesses out of Texas after these Democratic victories and say, go to Tennessee?”