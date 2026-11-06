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Nasdaq futures rebound after worst rout in 19 months as AI stocks bounce: Live updates
By Sean ConlonJenni ReidLee Ying ShanPaulina Likos,8 days ago
Nasdaq futures rebounded on Friday as some investors bought the dip in chip stocks following a punishing sell-off that sent the Nasdaq into correction territory. A looming October jobs report kept a cap on the gains. futures remained under pressure, down by 444 points, or 0.9%. Worries of a potential...