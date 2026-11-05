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After defeat to Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, Democrat Angie Nixon signals 2028 return
By Lana Christopher,6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE — At 7:23 p.m., two young campaign staffers stopped mid-interview and ran toward a television at Angie Nixon’s election night watch party. The early returns showed Nixon ahead of Republican Sen. Ashley Moody. The two women jumped and screamed together. Moments earlier, they had described feeling nervous...
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