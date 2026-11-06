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North Iowa's Red Kettle drive needs volunteers this season
By Mike Bunge,9 days ago
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to ring bells at Red Kettle sites this holiday season as it prepares for its 134th year of the tradition. Bell ringers will be out in Mason City and Clear Lake starting Friday and continuing through Dec. 24, excluding Thanksgiving Day and Sundays. Individuals, churches, groups and businesses can sign up at volunteer.central.salvationarmy.org or by calling 641-424-4031.