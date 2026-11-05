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Lucas County Foreclosure Case# CI2026-01585
3 days ago
Lucas County Foreclosure Case# CI2026-01585. The Huntington National Bank vs. Caroline A. Phillips, et al. Subject property: 2017 Newport Ave., Toledo, OH 43613. See www.OhioSheriffSales.com for full info and legal description. Bids will be accepted only through said website. Bidding will open a minimum of 7 days prior to the auction ending on December 8, 2026 at 11:00am. If the minimum bid of $56,667 (2/3rds of $85,000 appraisal) is not garnered, a second sale will take place on the same website with no minimum bid on December 16, 2026 at 11:00am. A deposit of $5,000 is required for either sale. Purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.