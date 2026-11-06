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OFF PROBATION: Firefighter/EMT Savannah Laub Secures Her Place in Rockton
By Harold Bone,9 days ago
There is a particular kind of grit it takes to wear the badge of the Rockton Fire Protection District. It means sleepless nights, heavy gear, and answering the call when our neighbors need help the most. For anyone stepping into that uniform, the probationary period is the ultimate test—a rigorous proving ground designed to separate the dedicated from the rest.
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