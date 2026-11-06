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Even after retirement, Penn professors don’t stray far from campus
9 days ago
For many faculty, retirement does not always mean stepping away from Penn. Retired and senior professors remain active in campus life and continue to contribute to the University community through the Penn Association of Senior and Emeritus Faculty. Founded in 2004, the organization offers resources for faculty preparing for retirement and opportunities to stay connected with former colleagues after they retire.