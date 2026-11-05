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Lucas County Foreclosure Case# CI2026-02508
3 days ago
Lucas County Foreclosure Case# CI2026-02508. The Huntington National Bank vs. Donald E. Marion, Individually and as Trustee aka Donald E. Marion. Trustee dated October 31, 2003 aka Donald E. Marion Living Trust dated October 31, 2003, et al. Subject property: 11340 Doran Rd., Whitehouse, (Providence TWP), OH 43571. See www.OhioSheriffSales.com for full info and legal description. Bids will be accepted only through said website. Bidding will open a minimum of 7 days prior to the auction ending on December 8, 2026 at 10:00am. If the minimum bid of $143,334 (2/3rds of $215,000 Sheriff’s appraisal) is not garnered, a second sale will take place on the same website with no minimum bid on December 16, 2026 at 10:00am. A deposit of $10,000 is required for either sale. Purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.