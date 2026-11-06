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Penn to end texts, phone calls as two-step authentication options
9 days ago
Amid growing cybersecurity concerns, Penn is phasing out text messages and phone calls as two-step authentication methods for PennKey holders. Beginning in February 2027, logging in will require alternatives such as Duo Mobile with Verified Push or biometric identification. The change is a part of a multi-phase Information Systems and Computing overhaul of PennKey.