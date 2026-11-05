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Case No. CI2026-02218
3 days ago
In the Common Pleas Court of Lucas County, Ohio, Case No. CI2026-02218. To: Faith Mullins, the Unknown Spouse of Faith Mullins, Name Unknown, Issac Mullins the Unknown Spouse of Issac Mullins, Name Unknown, Sarina Mullins, the Unknown Spouse of Sarina Mullins, Name Unknown, Missy Mullins, the Unknown Spouse of Missy Mullins, Name Unknown, Karisa Mullins and the Unknown Spouse of Karisa Mullins, Name Unknown, you will take notice that on July 28, 2026, Plaintiff, filed an Amended Complaint for foreclosure in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, being Case No. CI2026-02218, alleging that there is due to the Plaintiff the sum of $86,066.87, plus interest at 3.625% per annum from October 01, 2025, plus late charges and fees applicable to the terms of a Promissory Note secured by a Mortgage on the real property, which has a street address of 2108 Hoops Dr., Toledo, OH 43611, being permanent Parcel Number: 2221774.