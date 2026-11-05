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Lucas County Foreclosure Case# CI-2025-03241
3 days ago
Lucas County Foreclosure Case# CI-2025-03241. The Huntington National Bank vs. Sherry Stockman, et al. Subject property: 540 Cloverdale Road, Toledo, OH 43612. See www.OhioSheriffSales.com for full info and legal description. Bids will be accepted only through said website. Bidding will open a minimum of 7 days prior to the auction ending on December 1, 2026 at 10:00am. If the minimum bid of $56,348 is not garnered, a second sale will take place on the same website with no minimum bid on December 9, 2026 at 10:00am. A deposit of $5,000 is required for either sale. Purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. IMPORTANT NOTE: Property to be sold subject to the mortgage of Fifth Third Mortgage Company in the amount of $44,446.09 plus interest accruing at 3.375% from 5/1/2026, and other recoverable costs/fees in accordance with the terms of the loan agreement. Buyer will pay high bid amount PLUS 10% of high bid (Buyer's Premium) PLUS first mortgage and interest of approximately $45,479.