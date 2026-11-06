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Penn professor elected president of International Communication Association
8 days ago
A Penn professor was recently elected to serve as president of the International Communication Association. Annenberg School for Communication professor Sarah Jackson will serve as president-elect beginning in June 2027 before claiming the full title a year later, according to a Nov. 3 announcement. In her position — which she will hold from 2028-29 — she will support over 5,000 communications researchers spanning more than 80 countries.