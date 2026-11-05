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Serge Ferrari Group brings 7th Material to North America
6 days ago
Serge Ferrari North America, the North American subsidiary of Serge Ferrari Group, which designs, develops and manufactures composite materials, has introduced the 7th Material to the North American market. The concept positions technical membranes as a seventh construction material category, alongside stone, earth, wood, concrete, metal and glass. for roofing, facades, shading and interior applications.