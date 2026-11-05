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Why Budapest Deserves a Place on Your Romantic Travel List
By Carmen Edelson,7 days ago
There is something special about leaving everyday routines behind and discovering a new city with your partner. Budapest gives you plenty of opportunities to slow down and enjoy that feeling, whether you spend an afternoon soaking in thermal waters or linger over dinner before walking beside the Danube. That is a big part of what makes Budapest holidays for couples so memorable.