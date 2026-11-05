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[4K Ultra HD Review] Surf Nazis Must Die; Now Available From Troma
By Kevin Lovell,6 days ago
Surf Nazis Must Die! [4K Ultra HD + Special Edition Blu-ray] delivers one of Troma’s most notorious cult classics in an explosive 4K Ultra HD presentation. After a devastating earthquake leaves California’s coastline in ruins, rival surfer gangs battle for control of the shattered beaches until Adolf and his neo-Nazi surf punks seize power. Their reign of terror comes to an abrupt end when they murder Leroy, the son of the formidable Mama Washington, who arms herself with guns and grenades before embarking on an unforgettable campaign of bloody revenge.