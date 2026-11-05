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Steele scores Defender of the Month honors
3 days ago
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – J.P. Steele from the University of Alaska Anchorage was named the Co-Defender of the Month for the independent hockey schools. The junior defenseman from Franklin, Mich., tallied three points (one goal, two assists) and has blocked a team-high 15 shots this season. He opened the season with an assist against No. 1 Denver and scored one goal and one assist at Miami (OH) for the first multi-point game of his career.