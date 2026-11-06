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DeAndre Williams leads Maine past Sacred Heart 74-72
9 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) DeAndre Williams’ 16 points helped Maine Black Bears defeat Sacred Heart Pioneers 74-72 on Thursday. Williams shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Black Bears (1-1). Ace Flagg added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had 10 rebounds. Yanis Bamba shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.